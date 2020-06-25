The first COVID-19 death in Arkansas happened on March 24. It took about two months for deaths to climb to 100 on May 18. But only one month later, the Arkansas COVID-19 death toll reached 200.
And less than a week later, on June 24, the state was at 240 death.
Bala said COVID-19 deaths have a lag time. When we see a spike in cases, deaths can lag behind about two weeks.
Bala said these rising death numbers are an indicator of who is really suffering from COVID-19. About 70% of the people who’ve died from COVID-19 in Arkansas have been 65 or older. But Bala said he’s worried about all Arkansans with medical conditions.
“We are number one in the nation for heart attacks,” he said. “We are in the top five for diabetes prevalence or heart disease prevalence in the nation. And these are not just older adults. These are young adults between 45 and 64 who are in the workforce.”
Bala is urging the vulnerable populations and young people who can become virus carriers to avoid crowds, wear masks, and do social distancing.