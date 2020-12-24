SHREVEPORT, La. - 455 people have died from the Coronavirus in Caddo Parish since March 24, according to the latest data from the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office.
Here is the month-by-month break down of COVID-19 deaths in Caddo Parish according to the coroner's office.
- March: 10
- April: 111
- May: 81
- June: 40
- July: 41
- August: 44
- September: 26
- October: 22
- November: 33
- December as of 12/23: 48
The average age of the victims decreased to 73.3, with the oldest victim age 104, the youngest age 22. Five victims were age 30 or younger, with the bulk of the deaths, 285, people age 70 or older. Four of the dead were 100 or older.
There have been 147 black male deaths, 117 black female deaths, 81 white females, 108 white males and two Hispanic males, based on the data.
All of the deaths have been of people with known or suspected pre-existing serious health conditions, the coroner's office says.