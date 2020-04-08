SHREVEPORT, La. - A new drive-thru coronavirus testing site has been set up in Shreveport in the Shreve City Walmart parking lot.
The site opens Thursday and for now is only open for testing to first responders and people in the medical field.
"The goal is to start with first responders that includes healthcare workers. We also want to make sure it includes people working in nursing home, you know, your personal care attendants and your nursing assistants, people that have been worried about where possibly they should go to get tested. We want them to know that if they are symptomatic that for sure they can come here," said Dr. Martha Whyte, Louisiana Department of Health’s Region 7 spokeswoman.
Local leaders said this is the first drive-thru testing site in the state strictly for people on the front-line.
"Our first responders and our healthcare workers are on the frontlines of this battle against COVID every single day. They wake up, they suit up, and go into harm’s way to better protect all of us. We have to do everything we can to protect them in return," said Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins.
Those who want to be tested must make an appointment. If approved, an appointment time will be given. The first-responder then can drive to the site, take the test and wait a few days for the results.
"This is going to relieve the hospitals some too because the hospitals they have plenty to do and they have a lot of people being tested at this particular time, and so this site here at the Walmart that will assist us with that," said Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator.
Prator believes once the kinks are worked out the site will start offering testing for people who aren't on the front-lines. The site will be open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting.
Click here to sign up for an appointment.