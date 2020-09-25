SHREVEPORT, La. -- As pharmaceutical companies work feverishly to have a COVID-19 vaccine approved for distribution by late 2020 or early 2021, the question now becomes will people take the vaccine?
Before vaccines were developed, diseases like polio, whooping cough and rubella claimed the lives of thousands in the U.S. every year. According the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an epidemic of rubella, or German measles, infected more than 12 million Americans, killed 2,000 babies and caused 11,000 miscarriages in 1964-65. Now that there is a vaccine, in 2012 only 15 cases of rubella were reported to the CDC.
While there are people who oppose vaccinations as a whole, Dr. G.E. Ghali, chancellor of LSU Health Shreveport, said in many instances, people just become indifferent because they believe a disease has been cured.
“Immunizations and vaccines are sort of historically very, very controversial. You know, we’ve seen a sort of uptick in measles just in the last few years because parents and grandparents are not so eager to immunize their kids anymore,” said Ghali. “And that happens once you sort of eradicate a disease process, that people become lax.”
The CDC said when vaccination rates decline, cases of diseases that were once under control can suddenly return. So, while many people are getting COVID-fatigued, Ghali said when a coronavirus vaccine is finally approved, it will be important to ensure it is widely distributed.
“So we have to be careful,” said Ghali. “We have to make sure that it’s effective, that it’s safe. And then we have to make sure that it’s widely distributed appropriately, safely, and that the population sees the benefits of taking the vaccine are going to be much greater than the risks of not taking it.”
Ghali and other medical experts say now is not the time to give up the fight, especially with multiple vaccines currently in the final phase of study.