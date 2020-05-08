SHREVEPORT, La. - Mobile COVID-19 testing sites will be up and running Friday and Saturday. Health teams will be providing free screenings at multiple locations.
The David Raines Community Center will offer free screenings Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the center in Bossier City and from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at the Shreveport location. You'll need to pre-register in advance in order to schedule an appointment. Call the hotline at 318-227-3354.
On Friday, screeners will be at the Kellyville Community Center in Jefferson, Texas from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. A team will also be at the Marshall, Texas Civic Center Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Since the tests in Texas are also by appointment, residents must call 512-883-2400 for a phone screening first, to determine eligibility or visit the website, txcovidtest.org.