SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread rapidly throughout the country. With Louisiana’s extremely low vaccination rate, hospitals are seeing a rapid uptick in COVID patients.
Some South Louisiana hospitals are postponing nonemergency surgeries and announcing new visitor restrictions. Here in north Louisiana, hospitals are bracing for the worst.
Dr. Steen Trawick, CEO of Christus Health Shreveport-Bossier, said the hospital is seeing a dramatic increase in COVID-19 patients, most of them unvaccinated.
Trawick says Christus is dealing with staffing issues, but the hospital is not making any protocol changes at the moment. But it is a day-by-day decision, he said.
“We are having problems with staffing, just like everyone in the community has had, making sure that we have enough staff to take care of patients. Right now, we still have capacity and we’re still moving along with our elective cases, just as normal,” he said. “We do have meetings every day with what we call our peer base review team.”
That team reviews case numbers, bed capacity and staffing.
As for vaccine mandates, Christus is not mandating the vaccine or additional testing for its employees at this time.
“We're not at a point where we are going to mandate that. I do know that's occurring in some other health systems and across the country. But currently, we're not going to mandate that right now,” Trawick said. “Currently, we're only testing the associates that have symptoms. So if they are having symptoms, or have been exposed, we will test them."
As for other area hospitals, Ochsner has a briefing scheduled for tomorrow where, according to KTBS 3 sources, the hospital is expected to discuss possible protocol changes, including mask and testing guidelines for unvaccinated employees.
KTBS reached out to Willis Knighton Health System, as well, and were told hospital administrators will be meeting tomorrow.