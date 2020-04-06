SHREVEPORT, La. - Doctors from LSU Health Shreveport are not just working local they're helping COVID-19 patients all over the world.
The health sciences center will enroll patients in an international study, using inhaled nitric oxide to improve outcomes of COVID-19 patients with severely damaged lungs.
LSU Health Shreveport is one of the first places in the country to utilize this procedure. Faculty from LSU Health's critical care and emergency medicine departments are working with the department of anesthesia at Massachusetts General Hospital and the cardiology department from the University of Alabama-Birmingham. Dr. Keith Scott, the principal investigator for the nitric oxide clinical trial, said partnerships with prestigious programs are nothing new for LSU Shreveport.
The goal of the trial is to see if the gas can effectively "kill" coronavirus in the lungs and improve delivery of oxygen to injured tissues. Nitric oxide was used during SARS-COVID-2. Scott said researchers found out the gas helped, and that it may have a viral killing effect.
Nitric oxide has also helped newborns starved of oxygen. Nitric oxide is a colorless, odorless gas. It's inhaled through a mask or small "flute."
"We're just starting the trial. We hope to have it fully operational today so it's brand new, and we just got all the technology we needed up and tested," said Scott.
Scott said this trial is for the area's most severe COVID-19 cases. He said there is a lot. He hopes to start enrolling patients into the trial by the end of Monday. Doctors involved hope that in a month they'll have enough patients involved to know if the gas works.
Physicians interested in a patient accessing the clinical trial should send an email to ino_trial@lsuhsc.edu with the patient's details.
Additional COVID-19 clinical trials will be announced soon.