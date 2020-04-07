SHREVEPORT, La - We all have questions regarding COVID-19. What is the apex? Will wearing a mask make a difference? What is the "2nd Wave" and how bad will it be? What is the reproductive rate of the virus? This morning, we talked to Dr. Joseph Sirven with the Mayo Clinic to get some answers.
...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING BAYOU IN LOUISIANA... BODCAU BAYOU AT BAYOU BODCAU LAKE AFFECTING WEBSTER AND BOSSIER PARISHES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. CAUTION IS URGED WHEN WALKING NEAR RIVERBANKS. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. FOR MORE HYDROLOGIC INFORMATION, COPY AND PASTE THE FOLLOWING WEBSITE ADDRESS INTO YOUR FAVORITE WEB BROWSER URL BAR: WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=SHV ...THE FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE BODCAU BAYOU AT BAYOU BODCAU LAKE. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 9:00 AM CDT TUESDAY THE POOL STAGE WAS 175.1 FEET. * FLOOD POOL STAGE IS 172.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * RECENT ACTIVITY...THE MAXIMUM POOL STAGE IN THE 24 HOURS ENDING AT 9:00 AM CDT TUESDAY WAS 175.1 FEET. * FORECAST...THE LAKE IS EXPECTED TO REMAIN STEADY ABOVE FLOOD STAGE AT 175.1 FEET THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORFLOOD HISTORY...THIS CREST COMPARES TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 175.4 FEET ON 03/15/1960.NING. &&
