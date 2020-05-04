The COVID-19 pandemic has rapidly changed how we live, work and learn. After several very difficult weeks, recovery is happening. With good strategy and strong execution, we will be able to return to a safer, more united ArkLaTex and world.
As we move forward, you'll see KTBS 3 & KPXJ 21 shining a light on those determined to keep the economy running – even amid stormy seas. As your trusted news leaders in the ArkLaTex, we stand ready to help navigate the road to recovery.
Viewers have been coming to us with questions about unemployment, rent assistance, food supply and even just wondering when things will be "back to normal". During a time of uncertainty, our team is working to get you the answers you deserve.
Hats off to the heroes who are putting their lives on the line each day for all of us. We want to continue to honor them for their sacrifices.
Email us your story ideas, including those about the heroes on the front lines to pressreleases@ktbs.com
However, until we develop a vaccine against COVID-19, we won't be able to return to the way things used to be.
We've assembled a list of resources to help better prepare you for the challenges that lie ahead.
The White House
Louisiana
Texas
- Texans Helping Texans: The Governor's Report to Open Texas
- Texas Governor's Office
- Texas Economic Development
Arkansas
Oklahoma
Here at KTBS/KPXJ, our goal as a community leader continues. We encourage you to continue following social distancing guidelines, continue praying for those affected by the virus and continue supporting local businesses. They need us now more than ever.
If your business would like to be on our free Local Live program, click here to get signed up. It's a unique, one-of-a-kind opportunity to showcase what you have to offer.