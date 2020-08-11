BATON ROUGE, La. - COVID-19 cases continue to decrease across Louisiana, but with a caveat that Louisiana Department of Health says "Laboratory reporting appears to be incomplete, potentially affecting case and test counts. Technical staff is investigating." The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana expects a backlog of cases in the next few days.
For the 3 day average, 14 day look-back, Lafayette and Monroe regions are still increasing while the rest are decreasing.
The graphs in this report show the number of new cases per 100,000 residents over a 14- day period, which is a method used by the state. By calculating the cases according to population in this way, the results from region to region are easier to compare to determine the severity of the outbreak.
To view all regional trendline graphics click here: Link
PAR uses an average of new cases over a three-day period to smooth out irregularities that could be related to reporting inconsistencies. (LDH also uses multiple-day averaging.) Then, a statistically derived trendline – in the form of a straight line -- is fitted to the data to gauge whether cases are increasing, decreasing or have reached a plateau, according to the CDC definition for each.
COVID-19 is once again the leading cause of death in Louisiana compared with historical data
Deaths from COVID-19 have now outnumbered other causes of death that could be expected based on data from similar weeks in the past. Under this analysis, the novel coronavirus was the probable leading cause of death in Louisiana for seven weeks straight up through May 16, but then dropped to third place. Based on averages from past years derived from CDC data and analysis by PAR, COVID-19 regained its position at the top of the death chart for the week of July 26 – August 1. This trend was expected because it follows the surge in Louisiana cases and hospitalizations in late June and July. Once eventually reported, actual deaths from other causes during this period could increase or decrease from the norm. Subsequent PAR research will examine the number of excess, or abnormal, deaths as data becomes available.
COVID-19 Testing
Governor John Bel Edwards and his team wanted to increase testing for infection with a goal of 200,000 per month. Combining results from both state and commercial labs, Louisiana has ramped up testing capacity.
Positive cases as a percentage of all tests have been decreasing over the last 14 days. However the overall trend since April is increasing as visible when analyzing the 3-day average of tests.
However, these figures are based only on known cases. Some studies indicate that the number of people who have carried the new coronavirus is far greater than the number who have taken the test and shown a positive result. An unknown but potentially large number of people have been infected but are asymptomatic and have not been tested.
To access PAR's COVID-19 Portal, click Here.