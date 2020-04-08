AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- A 15-minute, drive-thru coronavirus test is about to launch at Walgreens locations, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott revealed during his COVID-19 briefing Wednesday.
According to the governor, the tests are being developed by Abbott Labs, and each Walgreens location may be able to test up to 3,000 people a day.
With the Walgreens tests, Texas and other states are expected to quickly identify cases, as well as make testing more widely available.
As of Wednesday, the Texas Department of Health has counted 96,258 tests. About 9,353 Texans have tested positive. Abbott reported a rise in the death toll to 177.
At least one coronavirus case has been reported in 167 of Texas' 254 counties.
Earlier in the week, Abbott was optimistic about Texas' outlook in the face of the pandemic, telling ABC13 that the state has widened testing.
"It's important as governor that I'm responsive to all of our residents, all of our citizens, in every single county," Abbott said. "So, I stay attuned by staying in touch with local officials across the entire state to make sure the approach that we're taking is appropriate for everybody in this state."