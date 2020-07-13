SHREVEPORT, La. – Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport announced Monday expanding community COVID-19 testing locations in Shreveport and Bossier City. Testing asymptomatic individuals is an important step in stopping the spread of COVID-19.
Testing is open to Louisiana residents, age two and older. Even if you are not experiencing symptoms, it is encouraged that you get tested to know your COVID-19 status in order to prevent illness in others.
Testing schedules are subject to change due to weather.
Monday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Stonewall Baptist Church, Bossier City.
Tuesday & Wednesday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Praise Temple, Shreveport
Thursday & Friday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Peacefull Rest Baptist Church, Shreveport
Members of the community who wish to be tested should bring an ID and insurance card, if applicable. There are no out-of-pocket costs for those seeking a test and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status. Testing is available at the times listed or until all test kits have been utilized.
Community members will receive their test results within 3-4 days via the MyChart patient portal or by phone. Those who test positive will have the opportunity to participate in Ochsner’s 14-day symptom tracker program designed for COVID-19 patients who do not require hospital care.