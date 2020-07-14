SHREVEPORT, La. - Coronavirus testing continues across Shreveport as the number of cases continues to surge statewide.
The LSU Health Shreveport COVID-19 Community Outreach team will be at the following locations this week and next week conducting COVID-19 testing. Testing is FREE. Pre-registration is optional: 318-402-4942.
- Tuesday, July 14 & Tuesday, July 21
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Morning Star Baptist Church
- 5340 Jewella Avenue
- Every Thursday in July
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Galilee Baptist Church
- 1500 Pierre Avenue.
Meanwhile, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport has announced expanded community COVID-19 testing locations this week in Shreveport. Testing asymptomatic individuals is an important step in stopping the spread of COVID-19.
Testing is open to Louisiana residents, age two and older. Even if you are not experiencing symptoms, it is encouraged that you get tested to know your COVID-19 status in order to prevent illness in others.
- Tuesday, July 14 & Wednesday, July 15
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Praise Temple
- 4725 Greenwood Road
- Thursday, July 16 & Friday July 17
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Peaceful Rest Baptist Church
- 8200 St. Vincent Ave.
Members of the community who wish to be tested should bring an ID and insurance card, if applicable. There are no out-of-pocket costs for those seeking a test and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status. Testing is available at the times listed or until all test kits have been utilized.
Community members will receive their test results within 3-4 days via the MyChart patient portal or by phone. Those who test positive will have the opportunity to participate in Ochsner’s 14-day symptom tracker program designed for COVID-19 patients who do not require hospital care. Participants receive daily text messages to monitor symptoms and can be connected to our 24/7 nurse on-call line for additional support.
In addition to offering community testing, Ochsner LSU Health has the following resources available:
- Call the free COVID-19 information line at 844-888-2772 for 24/7 advice.
- Ochsner LSU Health patients can schedule a video visit with their provider and send secure messages via MyChart.
- New patients can see a provider over video through ochsnerlsuhs.org/anywhere or via the Ochsner Anywhere Care app.