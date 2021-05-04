SHREVEPORT, La. - The COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues across the ArkLaTex with more and more vaccination sites opening.
LSU Health Shreveport continues its vaccine distribution.
Vaccines are available through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the LSU Health Shreveport North Campus, 2627 Linwood Avenue.
Galilee Baptist Church in partnership with LSU Shreveport Health Care is offering vaccinations on Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 1500 Pierre Avenue. For more information call 318-221-2629.
For a listing of all Ochsner LSU Health Community COVID-19 Vaccination sites, visit ochsnerlsuhs.org/community-vaccine.
At Overton Brooks VA Medical Center, vaccine appointments are available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday. Veterans and others eligible for the vaccine should check-in at the Blue/White Team area, located in the East Wing of the first floor.
The COVID-19 vaccine Walk-In clinic is also open Saturdays and Sundays, from 8 a.m. to noon, check-in at the Blue/White Team. Vaccine Clinics in Monroe, Texarkana, and Longview alternate.
Keep in mind that vaccines are available in limited quantity in the US, so you'll need to be patient. Also, eligibility requirements vary by state.
