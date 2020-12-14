SHREVEPORT, La. - Over the weekend the COVD-19 vaccine was distributed to all 50 states across the country.
Dr. Ghali Ghali, Chancellor of the LSU Health Sciences Center in Shreveport, expects shipments of the vaccine to arrive Monday afternoon or early Tuesday morning.
On KTBS 3 First News, Dr. Ghali spoke to the efficacy of the vaccine, saying he is confident it will do just what it has set out to do and has opted to be the first person, locally, to get the injection.