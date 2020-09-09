SHREVEPORT, La -- Based on the research data available at this time, it appears that COVID-19 antibodies can last up to four months in the body of a person who contracted the virus. And confirmed reports of people being reinfected show that once a person catches the virus, he or she is not fully immune from catching it again.
So what does that mean for a vaccine?
Dr. Joseph Bocchini, an infectious disease specialist for Willis-Knighton Health System, said it is likely that a COVID-19 vaccine would be given in multiple doses.
“It's very clear, based on the initial study that's available, that we're going to need at least two doses in a primary series to be sure that we have enough antibody that we think will be protective against exposure,” Bocchini said.
Bocchini also said that while COVID-19 continues to circulate, a vaccine will likely not be a one-time shot.
“I don't think anybody can tell us how long protection from either infection or a vaccine is going to last,” he said. “It's very likely that if the vaccine offers significant protection, it will offer protection for a limited period of time, and we may need booster doses to maintain that immunity as long as the virus continues to circulate.”
Bocchini added it is very possible a regimen of doses may be needed, much like a flu shot. People who choose to get the vaccine would not be getting additional shots because the virus keeps changing, but rather, because the vaccine only provides immunity for a limited period of time.