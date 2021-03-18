BATON ROUGE, La. - Conquer COVID.LA, the Louisiana Department of Health and the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) are hosting a webinar Thursday to dispel rumors about the COVID-19 vaccine. 

Rubby Douglas with GOHSEP spoke with KTBS 3 about the webinar and the Conquer COVID.LA website. 

You can watch the virtual townhall today at 1p.m. on KTBS.COM here or on your KTBS 3 NOW connected devices. 

