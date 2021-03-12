SHREVEPORT, La. - As more and more people are becoming eligible for one of the three COVID-19 vaccines, it's actually getting easier and easier to line up an appointment and get your shot.
Numerous clinics are set up across the ArkLaTex for your convenience. We've listed many of them below. You can also check the Vaccine Finder which has been established to make it easy to find a location near you. You simply enter your zip code to get started.
Shreveport
LSU Health Shreveport will continue its vaccinations at the Louisiana State Fair Grounds at 3701 Hudson Dr. in Shreveport through Friday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. This location is for first and second doses of the vaccine.
Appointments within a two hour time block will be emailed no later than Saturday for all those who have pre-registered. Those receiving the second vaccine do not need an appointment and are encouraged to come between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. when a separate tent and lanes will be available.
For educators and those working at schools and daycare centers, you can click here to get signed up. A site has been set up at 2627 Linwood Ave. exclusively for educators. Proof that you work for a school or daycare is required. That site is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Bossier City
The David Raines Community Health Centers is hosting a drive-thru vaccination event at Pierre Bossier Mall on Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Pre-registration is required by clicking here or by calling 318-227-3354. Also, vaccine appointments are now available at the David Raines Community Health Centers' clinics in Shreveport, Bossier, Gilliam, and Minden. Approximately 1,000 first-dose vaccine appointments are available to those who are eligible.
Brookshire's Grocery Arena will be hosting more drive-thru events later in the month in conjunction with community hospital partners. Those will be Saturday, March 27 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Sunday, March 28 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at 2000 Centurylink Center Drive in Bossier City.
Arcadia
The Arcadia Family Pharmacy at 1311 Hazel Street will have a Moderna vaccine drive-thru clinic on Friday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Shots will be administered on a first come, first served basis.
Logansport
Logansport High School is the place to be on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 17228 Hwy 5. The Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine will be administered.
Minden
Minden Webster Parish Fairgrounds is the location for a clinic on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 800 Goodwill Dr. The Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccinations will be administered.
Texarkana, Ark.
COVID vaccination clinics continue to be scheduled in Miller County. College Hill Drug and Miller County Emergency Management has worked with city and community leaders in Miller County to schedule vaccination clinics throughout March. They include: Thursday, March 18 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at 106 E. Main St, Fouke Community Center, Friday, March 19 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 189 Miller County 201, Doddridge Community Center, and Wednesday, March 24 at 7 a.m. at the Cooper Tire Union Hall (Cooper Tire employees).
Texarkana, Tex.
CHRISTUS Saint Michael Health System in Texarkana, Texas is taking vaccination appointments. For information on how to register for the March 13 clinic, click here.
The information listed above is just a portion of the options available. Remember, click here for the Vaccine Finder site recently established to help you find the best option.