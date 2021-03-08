SHREVEPORT, La. - Several sites are set up this week across northwest Louisiana to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.
The vaccine site at the state fairgrounds is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
RELATED ARTICLE - Getting your COVID-19 vaccine: What you need to know
LSU Health, CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier and Willis Knighton will be at Galilee Baptist Church Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. giving out vaccines.
LSU Health will also have a vaccine site set up at the Arcadia Outlet Mall Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and at the former Walmart parking lot on Washington in Mansfield on Thursday, also from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To register for a shot click here. Registration is not required but it is requested.
For educators and those working at schools and daycare centers, you can click here to get signed up. A site has been set up at 2627 Linwood Ave. exclusively for educators. Proof that you work for a school or daycare is required. That site is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The North Caddo Medical Center in Vivian is accepting appointments for this week’s vaccination clinics. Tuesday, March 9, it will be held with their newest family practice clinic, Blanchard Medical at Northwood Baptist Church. They will be back at their main site in Vivian on Thursday, March 11. North Caddo Medical Center will distribute more than 1,000 vaccinations total with the listed clinics
According to the Louisiana Department of Health, region 7 has seen just over 14% of the population receive at least one dose of the vaccine. State officials say we need just over 85% to reach herd immunity.
In the entire state of Louisiana, just over 15% of people have had at least one shot and 84% of the population needs to have the vaccine for us to reach herd immunity.
CHRISTUS Saint Michael Health System in Texarkana, Texas is taking vaccination appointments. For information on how to register for the March 13 clinic, click here.
In Oklahoma more people can get the vaccine starting Monday. This includes staff and residents in congregate locations such as homeless shelters and jails, city and county elected officials, and public health staff assisting on the front lines.
This now means everyone in phase one plus phase two can get the vaccine.
The information listed above is just a portion of the options available. Click here for the Vaccine Finder site recently established by the CDC. Keep in mind that vaccines are available in limited quantity in the US, so you'll need to be patient. Also, eligibility requirements vary by state.