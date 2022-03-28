SHREVEPORT, La. — COVID-19 case numbers have declined in recent weeks, with many hoping the coronavirus was in the rearview mirror.
But another variant known as BA.2, a mutation of the Omicron variant, took hold in Europe and has made its way to the U.S. Numbers are now beginning to plateau in the northeast part of the country, with BA.2 representing about 30% of new infections in the Mid-Atlantic region. That includes New York, New Jersey, Washington D.C. and others.
BA.2 was first detected in Louisiana in February. Andrew Yurochko, executive director of the Center for Emerging Viral Threats at LSU Health Shreveport, says so far it has not caused a problem in our area.
“There has not been too much BA.2 yet in this area. Some areas of the country are certainly higher. There are some reports 20% in some areas country. Some reports have said 40%. So, the numbers are certainly increasing. And we see in Europe, BA.2 has really taken over in the UK and other areas of Europe,” he said. “Does it mean anything extra for us from what we've seen with Omicron? That’s not clear.”
Yurochko says BA.2 is more infectious, meaning it spreads more easily. Studies suggest it could be 30% more contagious than the first Omicron variant. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows around 35% of COVID cases in the third week of March in the U.S. were caused by BA.2.
Yurochko says due to the makeup of BA.2, breakthrough infections are likely. But people should not panic.
“Omicron was BA.1 versus BA.2, they are different viruses. They have different mutations,” Yurochko said. “We'll see over the next two weeks or months how infectious and or potentially how dangerous it is. But I think the key is, be relaxed, be calm, take precautions if you need it, and be understanding that it is a different virus and you can get infected again.”
Health experts are carefully monitoring the BA.2 surge overseas. Rising numbers in the U.S. have often followed surges in Europe. Another new variant was detected in Europe that is thought to be a hybrid of Delta and Omicron. Researchers are currently working to learn more about it.