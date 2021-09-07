SHREVEPORT, La. -- Infectious disease specialists say that COVID-19 is likely here to stay. But how bad it gets depends on us.
Dr. Joseph Bocchini, an infectious disease and pediatrics specialist with Willis Knighton Health System, said the long-term hope within the medical community is that the coronavirus will eventually become more like a common cold virus. But that is not likely to happen any time soon.
In fact, Bocchini said the change of seasons could bring an increase in infections.
“I think, for now, we're in for a significant winter season with a lot of COVID,” Bocchini said. “And so, I think we just need to be prepared to maintain our mitigation strategies and, most importantly, get vaccinated so that we can get some better control.”
But Bocchini says there is some good news, probably due to Louisiana’s recent mask mandate.
“Approximately two weeks after the mandate was put into effect, we began to see a drop in inpatients across the state. And actually at Willis Knighton today, we have the lowest number of patients that we've had in weeks. So, we're down to just under 70 patients, and that's down from a high of about 109 just less than two weeks ago,” he said. “So, I think we're seeing some significant improvement.”
He stressed, however, that upcoming winter temperatures and drier air will give the virus more opportunity to survive and spread. That is why Bocchini said continuing to wear a mask, keeping your distance and, most importantly, getting vaccinated will help to keep those numbers down.