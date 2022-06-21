SHREVEPORT, La. — Paxlovid, an antiviral pill used to fight COVID-19, is a combination of two drugs, one of which has been used for a decade to treat HIV. Together, the two drugs prevent the virus from infecting cells.
Data shows Paxlovid is 89% effective in preventing severe disease and death. So, if a person tests positive and starts taking the drug within five days of developing symptoms, it lowers the risk of hospitalization.
The FDA authorized Paxlovid for people 12 and older who weigh at least 88 pounds and are at risk of developing severe COVID-19 disease.
Dr. John Vanchiere, the director of clinical research and the COVID-19 Strike Team director for LSU Health Shreveport, said a factor that could prevent a person from taking Paxlovid would be interactions with other medications. Statin drugs which treat high cholesterol are one example.
“With that one we have a workaround strategy, in the sense that as long as you stop the statin while you're taking Paxlovid, plus five additional days, then it's okay to restart the statin after that,” Vanchiere explained. “But if somebody is on a blood thinner medication or other more complex regimens of medication for whatever their comorbid conditions are, then it's really a judgment on their doctor's part whether to prescribe Paxlovid or not.”
Vanchiere says people start feeling better within a day or two after their first dose. He says there can be side effects when taking Paxlovid, however, which include nausea and diarrhea. He also says some people experience a rebound effect, where they get symptoms again after the five-day course of taking the drug.
“There's been a lot of debate about whether you should take a longer course of Paxlovid or not. And the consensus among infectious disease doctors is no, the five-day course is more than adequate,” he said. “That rebound is more related, it’s really a rebound in symptoms, and not so much a rebound of the virus itself. You're not infectious again after taking the five day course of Paxlovid.”
According to the Pfizer website, as part of the Emergency Use Authorization, the U.S. government has purchased Paxlovid from Pfizer, and is making it available to patients at no charge. But it does require a prescription from a doctor.