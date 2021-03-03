SHREVEPORT, La. - Health systems across the ArkLaTex are offering more vaccination clinics.
VA MEDICAL CENTER
Shreveport's VA Medical Center will offer a clinic at Southern University-Shreveport. The clinic is by appointment only.
Veterans can make an appointment by calling 318-990-5820. Those who qualify are veterans who are 65 or older, veterans with a high risk health condition as defined by the CDC, or any essential worker as defined by the CDC.
LSU HEALTH SHREVEPORT
LSU Health Shreveport will administer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine Saturday at the Brookshire's Arena (formally the CenturyLink Center), according to Dr. John Vanchiere of LSU Health Shreveport. The vaccination clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Johnson and Johnson vaccine only requires one dose unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
MINDEN
Minden Medical Center will hold its first vaccination clinic from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday at the center located at 1 Medical Plaza Place. Registration is now open. Visit https://vaccine.mindenmedicalcenter.com or call 318-382-8282 to register over the phone.
Due to limited appointment and vaccine availability, pre-registration is required. This is for administration of the first dose of the vaccine only. Second doses cannot be administered at this clinic if the first dose of the vaccine was received at another location.
Vaccinations also will be given from 8 a.m. to noon March 11.
HOMER
Claiborne Parish Health Unit will hold its first drive-thru vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Home Fire Station, 411 W. Main St. This is for the first dose and by appointment only. Call (318) 927-6127 to register.
Residents must meet Phase 1B Tier 1 requirements. Identification is required. Be prepared to remain in the car for at least 15 minutes after the vaccination.
