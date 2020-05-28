WASHINGTON, D.C. – Warm weather is arriving across the United States, and consumers are heading outside to do yard work, perform outdoor home repairs and to play and exercise. While you practice safe social distancing and other COVID-19 precautions to protect those you love, CPSC urges you to safeguard your family from product-related hazards as well.
In response to the current crisis, CPSC has created a new series of Home Safe Checklists that focus on outdoor activities. Print the lists that work for you, and spend a few moments checking off the safety items. When so much in the world seems beyond control, these checklists are simple, clear steps you can take for the safety of your family.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.