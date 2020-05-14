Many's Jess Curtis was one of many coaches across Louisiana that already had a summer workout plan in place. Even though the LHSAA pushed those plans back by at least a week, Curtis believes he will still have enough time to have his players ready for the fall.
"We just want to get these kids back out running under our guidance. They are getting outside anyways right now. I'd like to kind of have an eye on them myself. That's been kind of the frustration, but it's been good. We've been talking today and I think we are all trying to get on the same page and make sure everybody's got the same plan to implement. I think it will be good. June 8th we should all hit the road running and be very safe, proactive, and get out in front of this. We've got to learn to live with it."
Even though summer workouts will begin for all sports, things will be far from normal on campuses across the state, "It's going to be strictly workouts. It's going to be only so many in the weight room at a time, sanitize in between, checking their temperature before they come in the field house. It's going to be implemented very strictly and we're going to take care of it. We won't get into pads until the end of summer. Basically, all this summer is going to be is us getting into proper shape and getting ready to play football when it's 100 degrees at the end of August."
In the meantime, Curtis says he'll continue to talk with coaches across the state to make sure they have the safest and most efficient plan possible, "I know every coach is kind of thinking how he can get his guys ready. We've all lost some time here, but that's sports. We have adversity and we tell our kids all the time how you react to it is everything. We're going to come out of this okay. I think it's taught us a lot of lessons about not taking this for granted. I've missed the heck out of my kids, missed the heck of getting to not only coach, but teach. Me for one, I'm tired of hiding under the rock. I'm ready to try these new things and evolve the society. Let's go!"