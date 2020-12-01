Cyber Monday has shaped up to be the biggest online shopping day of the year. Shopping experts predict that retailers reached an upwards of $12 to $13 billion dollars in sales. That's up by about $4 billion from last year.
Experts with Retail Me Not said because of the pandemic, a lot more people are shopping online from home. The average Cyber Monday deals range from 25% to 35% off. Retail Me Not Shopping and Trends Expert Sara Skirboll expects Cyber Monday deals to last all week.
"I anticipate we're going to see Black Friday level, Cyber Monday level discounts well into December, especially on things like toys and electronics and apparel so there's certainly going to be a little bit of a hangover if you will, a good one, of all of those deals and significant savings," said Skirboll.
With so much web activity, shopping safely online is a concern. Experts recommend that you check your credit card and bank accounts anywhere from daily to monthly to make sure there is no fraudulent activity.