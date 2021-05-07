SHREVEPORT, La. -- Pfizer’s vaccine is expected to have Emergency Use Authorization from the Food and Drug Administration to vaccinate children ages 12 to 15 early next week.
LSU Health Shreveport is one of around 100 sites worldwide participating in the Pfizer clinical trials for kids.
Some parents are hesitant about getting their children vaccinated.
Dr. John Vanchiere, professor of pediatrics and infectious disease at LSU Health Shreveport who was the lead investigator on its Pfizer vaccine study, said that not only does the data show the shot is safe for 12-15 year olds, but it will also be beneficial in keeping kids in school.
“If they're exposed to someone with COVID, after getting vaccinated, then they won't have to quarantine,” he said. “So for families that makes a big difference about whether kids are exposed at school or elsewhere having to quarantine from school, because if they're vaccinated, they wouldn't have to quarantine.”
Vanchiere says the data shows kids benefit from the vaccine even more than adults.
“The antibody levels that are produced or induced by the vaccine in children are about twice that of the levels produced in adults. And it's those levels, you know, how high the antibody level goes, it decays over time, but the higher it goes, the longer its effectiveness is expected to continue,” Vanchiere said. “And the data on the 12 to 15 year olds, while the adult data is very impressive at 95%, the 15 to 12 year old group is 100% protected with the Pfizer vaccine.”
LSU Health Shreveport in conjunction with the Pfizer trials will begin the vaccination study of kids in the 5-11 year old range on May 24.