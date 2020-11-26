WASHINGTON - U.S. Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana announced nearly 5.2 million dollars in federal grant money is coming to Louisiana.
Some of the money will be sent to Northwest Louisiana.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced that $5,197,605 will be going to three Louisiana health systems to help with COVID-19.
Here is the breakdown of the grant:
- $1,994,884 to Southeast Community Health Systems, operating in East Baton Rouge, Livingston and Tangipahoa Parishes.
- $1,944,826 to David Raines Community Health Center, Inc. operating in Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne and Webster Parishes.
- $1,257,895 to Catahoula Parish Hospital District #2.