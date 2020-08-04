Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday the state would remain in Phase 2 of reopening. It's an announcement that has a major impact on the upcoming high school football season.
Under Phase 2 guidelines, football teams are allowed to practice with helmets, but no contact. With those guidelines now extended until at least August 28, a change to the upcoming season is unavoidable.
Jamborees were originally scheduled for August 28, with season openers the following week. One local coach told KTBS Sports he hopes for the season to now begin in late September.
It is unclear if the season will be pushed back or if the games missed will be cancelled and the option for flipping fall sports to the spring season is still on the table. With coaches and players across the state facing an uphill climb, the executive director of the LHSAA, Eddie Bonine, told Ronnie Rantz of "Sports Shorts" he expects things to get even tougher once schools open, "We're going to have outbreaks. There's going to be cases at schools and we're going to deal with that. We're not going to hold it against the schools per our rules because they had a coach, football coach, offensive coordinator who is also the social studies teacher. They know he's positive and have to pull him out. Let's contact trace, that could be all the coaching staff of that varsity football team, the athletes on that side of the football, and maybe the students in class. This state is used to having limited schedules because of hurricanes. Just because a hurricane comes in along the coast down here doesn't mean we shut down schools in Shreveport."
Bonine is set to meet with the LHSAA Executive Committee Wednesday morning.