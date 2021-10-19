SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Delta variant of COVID-19 started spreading through the U.S. in the summer. Quickly, hospitals once again became overwhelmed with a new wave of COVID patients. As we make our way into the fall season, case numbers are dropping.
So, are we out of the woods? Dr. Joseph Bocchini, infectious disease and pediatrics specialist at Willis Knighton Medical Center, said we are not. But we are in much better shape.
“We've seen a significant decline in the number of hospitalizations throughout the state, which indicates that there is less circulation of virus, which means that the Delta variant has sort of gone through those communities where it entered and has infected the majority of people who are susceptible in those areas,” said Bocchini.
If Delta is still circulating, what caused the drop in cases?
“The rate of new infection started to come down almost exactly two weeks after the mask mandate went into effect,” said Dr. John Vanchiere, LSU Health Shreveport infectious disease and pediatrics specialist and head of the COVID-19 Strike Team. “We also had more and more vaccinations occurring over the summer, commensurate with that Delta wave. So that those vaccines, while they may not have stopped the Delta wave itself, they really shortened the intensity of it.”
So, has Delta dawned and gone? The experts say no.
While numbers are decreasing, the virus is still spreading, especially among the unvaccinated. And the coming winter season could see another uptick in cases.
“We're still seeing some circulation of the Delta variant in the community. We're not totally out of the woods, there's still virus circulating around, there are still positive cases,” Vanchiere said. “And the vast majority of those, 99% at last count, were the Delta variant.”
“We still have to maintain our protective strategies,” said Bocchini. “Because as winter comes, and it becomes more easy for this virus to spread, we potentially will see little pockets of infection again, and outbreaks that hopefully won't be as severe as we saw this summer, but may be very disruptive in particular areas.”
Bocchini said at this time, there are no other known variants of concern. But with Delta decreasing there is a potential for more variants to develop. So, people should remain vigilant.