SHREVEPORT, La. - Due to the current surge in COVID-19 cases in North Louisiana, Bishop Francis Malone is officially reinstating the following guidelines for all church parishes in the Diocese of Shreveport until further notice:
1) Face masks are required for those attending Mass.
2) No receptions or gatherings are to be held. (The scheduled Mardi Gras Mass on January 8, 2022 has been canceled.)
3) Those who are ill or who have loved ones with an underlying health issue are dispensed from attending Mass.