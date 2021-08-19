SHREVEPORT, La. -- Many people who have recovered from COVID-19 have expressed a desire to get the vaccine, saying they do not want to go through COVID again. But experts say you should wait a little while before getting your first shot.
Dr. John Vanchiere, the lead investigator on the Pfizer vaccine trials at LSU Health Shreveport, said someone who has recovered from COVID must wait until the end of their quarantine period to get the shot, at minimum. But he recommends waiting a little longer. People who have had a vaccine right after quarantine tend to have a few more days of the expected side effects.
“What I recommend for most people, especially if they've had symptomatic COVID, is that they wait about a month, six weeks, somewhere in that range before they get their first dose of vaccine,” he said. “And if you've had COVID infection, you're more likely to have the expected side effects of the vaccine, arms, arm tenderness, maybe little swelling, low grade fever, fatigue. So, you know, expect that if you've had COVID, and you get vaccinated, you will feel bad for a day or so.”
But there is no reason for people to fear contracting COVID-19 a second time within that four-to-six-week period.
“The data that we have available is that most people who've had COVID have at least three to four or five, six months of protection, somewhere in that range. It varies by people’s immune status, all those things,” Vanchiere said. “But you know, plan on that three to six months is about the maximum protection time period you're going to get after natural infection. And we know that because we're already seeing people in their third infection with COVID.”
There is one exception to Vanchiere’s four-to-six-week recommendation: if you were treated with a monoclonal antibody infusion.
“In that case, you do have to wait 90 days before getting your vaccine,” he said. “Because that monoclonal antibody infusion is basically a passive way that we give you antibodies. And if you get vaccinated, those antibodies will interfere with, or could interfere with the vaccination and it not be effective. So COVID with an antibody infusion, you do have to wait 90 days before your vaccination.”
Vanchiere also recommends that people get their first dose of vaccine on Friday, or on a day before they have a couple of days off.