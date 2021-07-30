SHREVEPORT, La. -- An internal report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the Delta variant of COVID-19 is more transmissible than the common cold, the seasonal flu, SARS, MERS and Ebola and is as contagious as the chicken pox.
A report in the Washington Post, which obtained a copy of the CDC document, states it is rare for vaccinated people to get the virus, but if they do, they can spread it just as easily.
Dr. John Vanchiere, an infectious disease expert and principal investigator on the Pfizer vaccine study for LSU Health Shreveport, said this current COVID-19 surge is due to low vaccination rates. So now, people need to once again wear masks.
"This virus is is spreading very rapidly. Our hospitals in our area have filled up very quickly over the past couple of weeks. And the average age of the folks in the hospital is 20 to 25 years lower than it was a year ago," he said. "The reason is that older age group is protected because of the vaccines they've gotten. They're staying out of the hospital, they're staying alive. We have a different pandemic now than we did a year ago."
Vanchiere said the Delta variant produces up to 1,000 times more spreadable virus in an infected person’s body than the original strain of COVID-19.