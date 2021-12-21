SHREVEPORT, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health announced Monday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates the Omicron variant to now be the dominant COVID-19 variant in the U.S. and in the Louisiana region. LDH reports a 60% increase in COVID-19 cases from last week to this week.
So, LDH is recommending vaccinations and boosters to all who are eligible. While breakthrough cases could happen, the goal is to prevent hospitalization and death, and the vaccines do that, health officials say.
What about those who have had COVID-19? Do they still need to get the shot? Health experts say they do, because immunity fades over time.
“We still recommend even those that have had active disease with COVID to go ahead and get their vaccines and boosters. Because remember, immunity fades over time whether you have an active infection, whether you have had the vaccines. That immunity will fade as the months pass, as the days pass, as the weeks pass,” said Dr. Katherine Baumgarten, director of infection control and prevention at Ochsner Health System. “So, it's important to make sure that we keep on invigorating and improving that immunity, especially when we're seeing a new variant that may be a little more difficult for our bodies to recognize.”
Two weeks ago, 35% of parishes were in the substantial or high-risk categories for spread of COVID-19 in the community. Last week that number jumped to 65%.
This week’s data will be published Wednesday, but it is expected that most Louisiana parishes will be in the higher risk categories.