SHREVEPORT, La -- With the announcement of a pause in the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine due to blood clots in a handful of women, many people have become hesitant to get a vaccine. Lines at local vaccine clinics have become shorter even though more people are eligible to get the shots.
Dr. John Vanchiere, who was the lead investigator on the Pfizer vaccine study at LSU Health Shreveport and has led the charge in local vaccine clinics, said people should not let this rare event keep them from getting vaccinated.
“The likelihood of significant or severe medical reactions after vaccines is very, very low. We're talking one in 100,000 to one in a million or less. And so these vaccines are clearly very safe,” he said. “The blood clotting issues that have been raised with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, six cases out of about almost 7 million doses delivered, is, again, a rare event.”
When compared to the vaccine, Vanchiere said the possibility of getting blood clots from the coronavirus is far greater.
“Remember that the likelihood of blood clotting issues with COVID infection itself is very high. At least 10 to 15% of people who have COVID infection have blood clotting issues with that infection,” Vanchiere said. “So that's really the appropriate comparison that people need to make.”
Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are both mRNA vaccines, are still available while the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is being temporarily halted. Vanchiere said it has been six months since the clinical trials for those began, and no significant issues have been reported. He says mRNA vaccines have been used for around two decades for other illnesses with no long-term side effects.