SHREVEPORT, La. -- School is now officially in session. With COVID-19 numbers still very high, many parents have concerns about their children being in school.
Dr. Joseph Bocchini, an infectious disease and pediatrics specialist with Willis Knighton Health System, said pediatric COVID-19 cases are increasing.
“Statewide, the children from 5 to 17 have the highest rate per 100,000 population of COVID infection right now,” said Bocchini. “And so, I think it's really important that parents understand that, and again, take the mitigation strategies that we know work and utilize them for your children, no matter where they are and what kind of experiences they're having.”
Bocchini said mitigation strategies that are working include wearing masks and keeping children socially distanced. Children wear masks effectively, especially when they see their parents doing so, he said.
And Bocchini said parents should keep sick kids at home.
“The most important thing parents can do, if a child is ill, they don't go to school. So, I think that it's really important that if a child has any symptoms consistent with COVID infection, they need to be tested and need to be evaluated,” he said. “And then what public health does is, if somebody is positive, they do contact tracing, so that we can kind of help reduce the spread by isolating and quarantining people.”
The best mitigation strategy of all is for parents to look at valid research evidence and get children 12 and over vaccinated.
“I think it's incredibly important that people understand that the current recommendations for use of Pfizer vaccine down to age 12 are based on scientific evidence that the vaccines are safe, and incredibly effective,” said Bocchini. “And so we really need more children 12 to 17 vaccinated.”
Clinical trials are underway for vaccines for children under 12. They are expected to be available in late fall or early winter.
According to the K-12 schools reporting data from the Louisiana Department of Health for the week of Aug. 30 - Sept. 5, Bossier Parish reported the highest number of student COVID-19 cases with 179 along with 21 faculty and staff cases. Caddo reported 79 student and 7 faculty/staff cases. Webster reported 83 student cases and DeSoto had 61.
Since Aug. 9, Bossier Parish has reported a total of 530 student COVID-19 cases with 29 schools reporting. Of DeSoto Parish’s eight schools reporting, 315 students have caught COVID-19.
