SHREVEPORT, La. — With Pfizer COVID vaccines now available for children ages 5-to-11, many parents are wondering how the shot might affect their kids.
Earlier this week, KTBS aired a story with quotes from Dr. Katherine Baumgarten, director of infectious disease and prevention at Ochsner Health System, saying that data shows the shot to have no effect on puberty.
Many parents responded to the story, asking how it could possibly be known that the vaccine does not affect puberty, when it has only been in existence for a year. So, KTBS followed up with Dr. John Vanchiere, professor of pediatrics, the director of COVID-19 community testing and vaccinations and the principal investigator of the Pfizer COVID-19 clinical trial at LSU Health Shreveport.
He said that while this particular vaccine has only been in existence a little over a year, mRNA — or messenger RNA — vaccines and their clinical data have been around for decades. So researchers know how they affect the body.
“There is there is no evidence that the vaccines — any of the COVID vaccines — affect puberty. There is not any evidence that prior vaccines have any had ever affected puberty. And there's no biological plausibility or reasoning to think that the vaccines would affect puberty in any way,” Vanchiere said.
In order to affect puberty the vaccine would have to be capable of changing internal biological processes or DNA. So, is the Pfizer vaccine able to do that?
“No, it is not. The mRNA has no enzymatic activity, it doesn't have the ability to change itself, or to change proteins or to change DNA. It doesn't have that biologic capability,” Vanchiere said. “The mRNA itself has no intrinsic activity.”
Vanchiere explained that the Pfizer mRNA vaccine basically is a recipe that educates the body how to spark an immune response to fight the virus on its own.
Pfizer is also close to launching an mRNA flu vaccine.