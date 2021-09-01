SHREVEPORT, La. -- Many medical experts say that because herd immunity was not reached through vaccinations when they first became available, it is probable that COVID-19 will never go away completely and we will never again live in a world without it.
So what does that mean? Should people still get vaccinated? Or should they just take their chances with the virus?
Dr. Bridgett Foreman, a pediatrician and internal medicine physician from Christus St. Francis Cabrini, said it is a question of risk versus benefit. Nothing in life has zero risk and risky choices are made every day.
“One of the most dangerous things we can do is get in a car and drive. We know how many people are injured or die in car accidents every day, but we take that risk,” she said.
The same decision-making process should be used to decide whether to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Foreman said. There are two options: get the vaccine or take the risk of catching COVID while unvaccinated.
“The option to take a vaccine has low risk, but not zero risk,” she said. “And then I look at the risks of COVID disease and what I’ve seen it do, in addition to the unknown things I worry about that we will see in the future from COVID. And so when I look at these two options, I decide which of those carries a lower risk. And I think in that scenario makes it very easy to say, I choose the vaccine because I know the protection that affords me in reducing hospitalizations and deaths.”
A recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that unvaccinated people are 29 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than those who have been vaccinated.