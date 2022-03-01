SHREVEPORT, La. — In terms of fighting COVID-19, whether through natural infection or vaccination, the part of the immune system most often mentioned are antibodies.
But antibodies are not the only piece of the immune system puzzle. There are also B cells and T cells.
B cells turn into plasma cells that make antibodies. T cells work closely with B cells, but have a different job. T cells recognize and kill virus-infected cells. But sometimes this process goes overboard and does damage.
For example, when T cells kill COVID-infected lung cells, they can actually damage the lungs.
“And that's why some people have long term lung damage. That's what pneumonia is with COVID, is that your immune system has reacted, and it's doing its job, it's killing cells that are infected with virus. But it doesn't know, or sometimes it can't balance the right amount of killing, right,” said Dr. John Vanchiere, professor of pediatrics and infectious disease and the lead investigator on the Pfizer vaccine study at LSU Health Shreveport. “And that's why folks who end up in the hospital with severe COVID, they actually have more of an overactive T cell response.”
This overactive T cell response can play a role in what is now known as long COVID, long term effects of COVID-19 infection from an overwhelming immune response in some patients.
Vanchiere says data shows that vaccines can protect from immune system overreaction of COVID and long-term COVID.
“The data that we have available now says yes, that vaccines protect from COVID and protect from long COVID,” Vanchiere said. “And we know, particularly in the pediatric population, it protects from the multi-system inflammatory syndrome, or MIS-C, which occurs in some children. That's about one out of 1,000 to one out of 2,000 kids who gets COVID. So, vaccine protects from all of those things, not just hospitalization and death.”
Vanchiere says treatment for an overactive T cell response during COVID-19 infection includes steroids and monoclonal antibody infusions, which calm down the immune system.