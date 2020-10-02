SHREVEPORT, La. -- President Donald Trump announced today that he and the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19. W
hite House physician Sean Conley said in a memo also today that the President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence. He said the President had mild symptoms and was energetic and in good spirits.
Trump’s complete health record is not known, so it's uncertain how the virus will affect him.
Here is what we do know: He is 74 years old, 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 244 pounds, according to a June report from his doctor.
Dr. G.E. Ghali, the chancellor of LSU Health, says the President's weight should not be a significant issue.
“If you measure his BMI, it's 30.5, with anything over 30 considered obese. So he's barely in that mark,” said Ghali. “I mean, I would probably classify him more in the overweight category than in the frankly obese category. And, of course, yes, obesity is a risk factor, I probably wouldn't say that the overweight to slightly obese category, that borderline is really a much higher risk factor.”
While his age and weight could put him at increased risk for severe symptoms, the President has access to the very best medical care and the virus was detected early, he is likely to recover well, Ghali said.
“So there's not going to be the typical delay that we saw, not just because he's the president, but just because we know more about the virus now than we did six months ago, you know, six months ago, someone would get it, they thought maybe they had the flu, they would go for four or five, six days before they would get tested,” said Ghali. “And by that time, they were sort of behind the eight ball. And many of those patients were requiring intubation or being placed on ventilators. So certainly, the President and the people surrounding him are very proactive in getting him tested as quick as possible.”
Ghali added that while the public does not know much about any president’s health record, there are some indicators that provide some insight about how Trump may recover from COVID-19.
“We do know that he has slight hypertension, and that he has elevated cholesterol. But he doesn't have some of the classic things like cancer or diabetes, or renal disease or some of the other indicators that may contribute to a worse outcome,” said Ghali. “So I believe a lot of it has to do with how early it's diagnosed and how carefully he's monitored. And I would think it's going to be very carefully monitored. And I would think that if he did have any need for therapy, that that his physicians would jump right in and give him what whatever that therapy might be, more than likely remdesivir, or possibly convalescent plasma.”
Remdesivir, convalescent plasma and dexamethasone are the three FDA approved treatments for COVID-19.