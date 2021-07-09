SHREVEPORT, La. -- Minden Mayor Terry Gardner made a video announcement on the City of Minden Facebook page Thursday alerting the town of an outbreak of COVID cases.
He did that at the urging of Dr. Martha Whyte, Louisiana Department of Health Region 7 director, who told KTBS Friday her concern is because of the way the cases are spreading.
“It is concerning that instead of seeing random cases of vaccine breakthrough and random cases of infection, that we're now seeing the clusters, these little true outbreaks. That's what's concerning,” she said. “And that's why I wanted the mayor, and I appreciate him, speaking out and saying to the town, to the city of Minden, ‘Hey, we've got an outbreak going on. So let's pay attention.’”
She said while there have been a few breakthrough infections in people who are vaccinated, the vaccine is still 97% effective at preventing serious disease and death from COVID-19. So, she encourages people to get vaccinated.
States with low vaccination rates are seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Whyte said this is due to variants.
She said the Delta variant is spreading quickly. Ten days ago, 35% of newly reported cases in Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana were the Delta variant. This week that number is around 60%.
Whyte said she was asked if Minden was the hotspot of the country. She says it is not. She says Minden is not even the hotspot of the state.
“Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas … what the articles were saying is, the studies have shown this is a high-risk area for the country -- low vaccination rate, low people wearing masks, and following proper protocol and procedures, and taking the proper preventative measures. So, we're a big risk,” she said. “But we are not the hotspot of the country. We're just a concerning spot in the country.”
For that reason, she recommends following COVID-19 protocols, especially if you will be in large crowds or around people who may not be vaccinated, not only for your own protection, but also to help protect unvaccinated children and those who are immune compromised.