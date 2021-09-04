SHREVEPORT, La. - LSU Health will be administering first and second doses of the Pfizer COVID vaccine at a drive-through clinic from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Friday, September 10 in front of Rusheon Middle School, which is located at 2401 Old Minden Road in Bossier City.
This event is open to anyone in the community, ages 12 and older. Registration is not required with the exception of children ages 12-15 who MUST be pre-registered by clicking here. Minors under age 18 will also need to have a parent present at the time of vaccination.