RUSTON, La. - As Louisiana gets closer to what could soon become Phase 2 of reopening, more COVID-19 testing sites are opening up.
In Lincoln Parish, free drive through testing is being offered to state residents who are 18 years or older. You must also have a valid ID with you.
Like most testing sites, you'll stay in your vehicle and conduct a self test.
Here's the list of upcoming testing locations. All testing will be done between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. and only 50 tests will be available each day.
- Wednesday, May 27: Grambling State University Performing Arts at 177 Blalock Street in Grambling.
- Thursday, May 28: Simsboro High School at 114 Tiger Drive in Simsboro.
- Friday, May 29: Dubach School at 7710 Fellowship Road in Dubach.
- Monday, June 1: Ruston Sports Complex at 1803 Champions Way in Ruston.
- Tuesday, June 2: Ruston Sports Complex at 1803 Champions Way in Ruston.
- Wednesday, June 3: Ruston Sports Complex at 1803 Champions Way in Ruston.
- Thursday, June 4: Ruston Sports Complex at 1803 Champions Way in Ruston.
- Friday, June 5: Ruston Sports Complex at 1803 Champions Way in Ruston.