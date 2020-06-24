As Louisiana continues to remain in Phase 2 of reopening, free drive through COVID-19 testing will be offered to state residents who are 18 years or older with a valid ID.
All persons will stay in their vehicle while the test is conducted. The test sites will be set up by the Louisiana National Guard. There will be 50 tests available on a first come first served basis.
Webster Parish will host testing from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the following locations:
1. Wednesday, July 1, at the Minden Fairgrounds, 800 Goodwill St., Minden
2. Thursday, July 2, at the North. Webster Upper Elementary School, 6245 Hwy 160, Cotton Valley
3. Friday, July 3, at Springhill Medical Center, 2001 Doctors Dr.
4. Monday, July 6, at the Minden Fairgrounds
5. Tuesday, July 7, at the North Webster Upper Elementary School, 6245 Hwy 160
6. Wednesday, July 8, at Springhill Medical Center
7. Thursday, July 9, at the Minden Fairgrounds
8. Friday, July 10, at the North Webster Upper Elementary School