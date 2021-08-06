BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier Parish school officials hope to get more students vaccinated again COVID-19 before school starts on Thursday, Aug. 12. That's why they've organized a drive-thru vaccine clinic at Airline High School where LSU Health staff will administer the shots.
It's Friday, Aug. 6 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Airline High School parking lot facing Airline Drive. Another clinic will be held on Saturday, Aug. 7 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., also in the parking lot.
This location will also serve as a drop-off for school supplies as part of the United Way Fill the Bus effort.