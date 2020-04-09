MINDEN, La - As Easter weekend approaches, communities across the area are having to adjust due to the coronavirus pandemic. That includes the town of Minden.
The Christian Church at Minden will be holding Easter services in the parking lot. It will be limited to 24 vehicles. Pastor Paul Gray says he will hold multiple services in order to accommodate those wishing to attend.
Many restaurants around the area are offering take-home Easter meals and that includes Geaux Fresh in Minden. Orders must be placed by 1pm Thursday, April 9th, and will be available for pickup on Saturday.