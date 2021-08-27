SHREVEPORT, La. -- Ventilators have received a lot of attention throughout the pandemic. They signify the severity of COVID-19 cases and loss of lung function.
But another machine is also playing a big role in treating critically ill COVID-19 patients.
The ECMO, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, machine is similar to a heart-lung bypass. It has a pump and what is called an oxygenator, which acts as a patient’s lungs.
Through two large IV’s, a patient’s blood is taken from the body. The machine puts oxygen into the blood and takes carbon dioxide out then returns the blood into the body. It can provide heart or lung support, or both.
The ECMO does not treat the virus itself. But it does the job of the lungs so they can heal. Most often, the ECMO is used after a ventilator is unsuccessful.
But according to Dr. Jonathan Eaton, a critical care physician and assistant director of ECMO program at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, there have been some exceptions.
“Primarily in dealing with pregnant females, just out of concern. Oftentimes, these COVID patients, when you go to put a breathing tube down their throat, they drop their oxygen quite a bit. So in a couple of situations, we determined that it was best and more safe for them to go on ECMO, instead of putting a breathing tube in them, out of concern for both the mother as well as the baby,” he explained.
Not all hospitals have ECMO machines. And due to the extreme number of severe COVID patients in the ICU, resources have been an issue.
“We just have a certain number of machines and that we can use for this. And we've pretty much had all of them full, really since about the middle of July. We've had to refuse many patients, unfortunately, just because we didn't have any more capacity to take care of these patients, and didn't have any more machines to take care of them,” Eaton said. “So that's what's been really hard about this most recent wave.”
Eaton says the ECMO machine has also contributed to the successful transfer of critical patients to Ochsner. He says around 50-60% of patients who have to go on the ECMO survive.