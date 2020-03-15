LSU head coach Ed Orgeron recorded a public service announcement to help contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. It was posted to Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards' social media channels.
When Coach O speaks, we all listen.For more information on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit: https://t.co/89sZCjY9n3@Coach_EdOrgeron @LADeptHealth #lagov #lalege #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/OxJ5u2xBmo— John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) March 14, 2020