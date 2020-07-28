BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana is now number one in coronavirus case per capita.
Gov. John Bel Edwards said he believes the new cases are starting to plateau.
"The last six days hospitalizations have been flat," Edwards said. The governor said 91% of the new cases being reported each day are from community spread.
The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,121 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total of known cases to 111,038 statewide.
The number of deaths statewide rose to 3,700, an increase of 26 from Monday. The daily number of patients hospitalized decreased by 17 to 1,583.
A total of 61,456 people have recovered from the virus according to data last updated by the state July 19.