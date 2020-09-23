SHREVEPORT, La -- The pandemic has been difficult for just about everyone, in some way or another. But it has been especially hard for the elderly population, whether they are in a nursing or assisted living facility, or living alone at home.
The older population is part of the high-risk category, and therefore, has been forced into isolation. According to Dr. Robert Savory, who specializes in geriatrics at Willis-Knighton Health System, this is especially troubling for those who may already have cognitive issues.
“A lot of them that are borderline dementia or have borderline cognitive problems to start out with would deteriorate rapidly,” said Savory. “They don't see the familiar faces, they don't see their families on a week by week or day by day basis, which they have in the past. A lot of these people, of course, don't understand what's happening. And they feel excluded from the daily activities from the family, and just totally left out, and they don't understand why.”
Savory said it is very important that family and friends visit their elderly loved ones frequently to help them feel less isolated and to ensure their mental and physical wellbeing.
“This is where the visits from the physical therapist who is a familiar face, family members using masks and social distancing, can check on the individuals to make sure that they are doing okay, make sure their medications are set up appropriately,” Savory explained. “Make sure they have their food, make sure that they're drinking their fluids and staying hydrated. A lot of these people, they lose track of time, and they don't remember when they ate; they don't remember when they took their medicines, if they do have some of the dementia problems.”
Many times, their family members live out of town. In those situations, it is up to neighbors, churches, even college students in the community to check on our elderly community members. It may take a village to raise a child, but it is our community responsibility to engage and care for our older population.